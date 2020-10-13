First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FMBI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FMBI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp in a research report on Sunday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,476,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after acquiring an additional 501,114 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,393,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,651,000 after acquiring an additional 305,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,348,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,155,000 after acquiring an additional 309,669 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 29.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,036,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,191,000 after acquiring an additional 465,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,894,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,296,000 after acquiring an additional 8,889 shares in the last quarter. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FMBI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.72. 3,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,618. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. First Midwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $23.64. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average is $12.75.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $178.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

First Midwest Bancorp Company Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

