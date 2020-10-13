First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Declares $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%.

First Republic Bank has increased its dividend by 19.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

FRC opened at $125.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.36. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.23. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on FRC shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on First Republic Bank from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.76.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

