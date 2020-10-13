Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Hits New 52-Week High at $145.32

Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $145.32 and last traded at $144.21, with a volume of 203 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $142.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Five9 from $121.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.22.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.82. The company has a current ratio of 9.07, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -365.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $99.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Five9 Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Five9 news, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 15,000 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $1,936,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 113,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,915.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $340,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 111,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,712,368. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,639 shares of company stock valued at $17,247,553 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 454,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 314,314 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Five9 by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,269,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $97,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Five9 by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 1.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 511,719 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,126,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

About Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for omnichannel engagement between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

