Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Acquires 202 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,211 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Shopify by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Shopify by 44.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,502,000 after purchasing an additional 7,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 158,227 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,864,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Shopify by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 203,985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Shopify in the first quarter worth about $786,000. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,016.89.

Shopify stock opened at $1,090.00 on Tuesday. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $282.08 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $993.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $840.55. The company has a market cap of $131.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,786.86, a PEG ratio of 177.57 and a beta of 1.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

