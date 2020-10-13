Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,941 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 256.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 81.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Adobe from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.63.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $510.89 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.34, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $488.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $416.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 31.05%. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Adobe’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $241,516.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,619. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bryan Lamkin sold 13,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.15, for a total value of $6,248,279.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,449,914.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,470 shares of company stock valued at $38,577,648 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

