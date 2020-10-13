Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 26,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $3,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 472,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,951,000 after acquiring an additional 20,462 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,420,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,222,000 after purchasing an additional 22,986 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 63.2% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 362.5% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 69,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 54,088 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.60.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 4,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $648,256.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,629.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,757 shares of company stock valued at $36,738,374 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PG opened at $144.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $138.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $145.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.15. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

