Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,679 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Facebook by 262.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 145 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $39,000. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in Facebook by 33.9% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 257 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Facebook from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective (up from $245.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.11.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.22, for a total value of $47,766.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,016.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total value of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,597 shares of company stock valued at $9,302,058. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $275.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $269.38 and a 200-day moving average of $231.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The social networking company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.36. Facebook had a return on equity of 22.90% and a net margin of 31.29%. The business had revenue of $18.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.