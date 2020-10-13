Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,713 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cabana LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $323.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $311.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.24. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $329.67.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

