Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Docusign Inc (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Docusign were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 19.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Docusign by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 15,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Docusign by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Docusign by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,802,000 after purchasing an additional 58,464 shares in the last quarter. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Docusign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.41, for a total transaction of $1,301,578.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 266,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,705,178.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.66, for a total value of $3,301,258.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,825.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,698 shares of company stock worth $22,229,708. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $231.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.75. Docusign Inc has a 12-month low of $61.68 and a 12-month high of $290.23.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.38. Docusign had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $342.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Docusign Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Docusign from $200.00 to $229.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Docusign from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Docusign from $161.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.69.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States. The company offers e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. The company sells its products through direct, partner-assisted, and Web-based sales. It serves enterprise businesses, commercial businesses, and small businesses, such as professionals, sole proprietorships and individuals.

