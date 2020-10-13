Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $15.19 Million Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 32.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 95,498 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF comprises 2.1% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF worth $15,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,216,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,615 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,724,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $409,000.

Shares of GDX opened at $40.67 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $16.18 and a 12-month high of $45.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.29.

About VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

