Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,591,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,409,000 after acquiring an additional 79,468 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 117,343,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,098,570,000 after purchasing an additional 849,474 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,963,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,010,000 after purchasing an additional 227,059 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 143,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.92.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total transaction of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 422,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 316,814 shares of company stock valued at $25,664,433. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE MRK opened at $80.36 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $203.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.69 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.25 and a 1-year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

