Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,151 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 21.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,356,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,111,133,000 after purchasing an additional 21,974,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,386,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,438,000 after buying an additional 21,786,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 46.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,124,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,182,000 after buying an additional 7,007,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AbbVie by 148.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,964,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 15.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,387,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,099,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,448 shares during the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $88.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $155.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.74. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.69.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

