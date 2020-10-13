Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Sells 3,693 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 60,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,976,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 21,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 30,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 13,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.55 per share, with a total value of $501,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $36.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.67. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $40.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.73 and its 200 day moving average is $36.19.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 28.80%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pfizer from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.45.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

