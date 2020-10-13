Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives $22.15 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, twelve have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.15.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FLXN. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Flexion Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd.

Shares of FLXN stock opened at $11.47 on Thursday. Flexion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.01 and a 52 week high of $22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $565.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 6.08 and a current ratio of 6.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average is $11.14.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Flexion Therapeutics by 60.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

Flexion Therapeutics Company Profile

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

