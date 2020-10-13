Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) Shares Gap Up to $11.47

Flexion Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FLXN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.47, but opened at $12.88. Flexion Therapeutics shares last traded at $12.95, with a volume of 4,841 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FLXN. Northland Securities began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Flexion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Flexion Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.14. The company has a market capitalization of $565.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flexion Therapeutics Inc will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Flexion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 114.9% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 91,644 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,379 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after buying an additional 56,807 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,282 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 17,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Flexion Therapeutics by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 104,262 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 39,235 shares during the last quarter. 90.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-inflammatory and analgesic therapies for the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions. It offers ZILRETTA, an intra-articular injection for the management of osteoarthritis (OA) pain of the knee in the United States.

