Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Flux Power (OTCMKTS:FLUX) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

OTCMKTS FLUX opened at $10.32 on Monday. Flux Power has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Get Flux Power alerts:

In related news, Director Michael Johnson acquired 150,000 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Also, Director John A. Cosentino, Jr. bought 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $250,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 228,125 shares of company stock worth $912,500. 71.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for industrial applications in the United States. Its products include battery cell management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems; and energy storage modules for industrial equipment, electrical vehicles, and governmental applications.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.