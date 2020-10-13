Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) versus Gryphon Gold (NYSE:GYPHQ) Financial Contrast

Gryphon Gold (OTCMKTS:GYPHQ) and Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Gryphon Gold and Franco Nevada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gryphon Gold 0 0 0 0 N/A Franco Nevada 1 5 4 0 2.30

Franco Nevada has a consensus price target of $163.14, suggesting a potential upside of 14.04%. Given Franco Nevada’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Franco Nevada is more favorable than Gryphon Gold.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Gryphon Gold and Franco Nevada’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gryphon Gold N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Franco Nevada $844.10 million 32.30 $344.10 million $1.82 78.60

Franco Nevada has higher revenue and earnings than Gryphon Gold.

Profitability

This table compares Gryphon Gold and Franco Nevada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gryphon Gold N/A N/A N/A Franco Nevada 22.64% 8.30% 7.98%

Risk & Volatility

Gryphon Gold has a beta of 5.4, suggesting that its share price is 440% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Franco Nevada has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.2% of Franco Nevada shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Franco Nevada beats Gryphon Gold on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gryphon Gold

Gryphon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Nevada, the United States. The company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Borealis Mining Company, principally holds interest in the Borealis gold project that comprises 751 unpatented mining claims with an area of approximately 15,020 acres and 1 unpatented millsite claim with an area of approximately 5 acres located in the Walker Lane gold belt of western Nevada. Gryphon Gold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Reno, Nevada.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

