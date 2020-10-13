Franklin Financial Services Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Co. (OTCMKTS:FRAF) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 25th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of Franklin Financial Services stock opened at $23.47 on Tuesday. Franklin Financial Services has a one year low of $19.60 and a one year high of $38.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.17 million, a P/E ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The business had revenue of $13.74 million during the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania.

