Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend by 52.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Franklin Street Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22).

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FSP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franklin Street Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.31.

In other Franklin Street Properties news, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy bought 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $136,887.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares in the company, valued at $71,650.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Mcgillicuddy purchased 45,000 shares of Franklin Street Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.54 per share, for a total transaction of $204,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,429.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 78,900 shares of company stock valued at $353,667 over the last three months.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

Recommended Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Street Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Street Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.