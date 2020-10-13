Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) Downgraded by Citigroup to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FCX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. TheStreet raised Freeport-McMoRan from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.57.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX stock opened at $16.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.02 and a beta of 2.31. Freeport-McMoRan has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 0.98%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 185.8% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,943 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 19.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. 69.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.