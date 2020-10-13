Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Summit Redstone assumed coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FROG opened at $76.73 on Monday. Frogads has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $324.40.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $20,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,354,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,956,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

