Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. BofA Securities began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Frogads currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Frogads stock opened at $76.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $324.40. Frogads has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $90.80.

In other news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,635,113.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $20,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,354,757 shares in the company, valued at $300,956,656.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

