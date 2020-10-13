Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FROG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Summit Redstone began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.67.

OTCMKTS FROG opened at $76.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.40. Frogads has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $90.80.

In related news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $20,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,354,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,956,656.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $44,405,442.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403 over the last three months.

About Frogads

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

