Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BofA Securities assumed coverage on Frogads in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights assumed coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on Frogads in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Frogads in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FROG opened at $76.73 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.40. Frogads has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $90.80.

In other Frogads news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $20,460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,354,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $300,956,656.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $44,405,442.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403 in the last 90 days.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

