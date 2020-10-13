Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Summit Redstone initiated coverage on Frogads in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a sell rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Frogads in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a sell rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Frogads stock opened at $76.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.40. Frogads has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $90.80.

In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 300,000 shares of Frogads stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $12,276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,649,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,164,241. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock worth $103,248,403 over the last three months.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

