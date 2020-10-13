FundRequest One Day Volume Reaches $189.00 (FND)

FundRequest (CURRENCY:FND) traded up 346.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. FundRequest has a market capitalization of $181,119.53 and approximately $189.00 worth of FundRequest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FundRequest token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and IDEX. In the last week, FundRequest has traded up 395.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.68 or 0.00269639 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00097826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00036905 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.09 or 0.01495084 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000235 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00154475 BTC.

FundRequest Token Profile

FundRequest launched on November 28th, 2016. FundRequest’s total supply is 98,611,464 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,782,545 tokens. The official message board for FundRequest is blog.fundrequest.io. FundRequest’s official Twitter account is @fundrequest_io. FundRequest’s official website is fundrequest.io. The Reddit community for FundRequest is /r/fundrequest and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FundRequest

FundRequest can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FundRequest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FundRequest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FundRequest using one of the exchanges listed above.

