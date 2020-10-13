FY2020 EPS Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Cut by Analyst

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Domino’s Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $12.45 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $12.86. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.91 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.62 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DPZ. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Argus increased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $333.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $458.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.27.

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $392.58 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $251.16 and a 52 week high of $435.58. The stock has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $406.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $382.76.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $967.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.92 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total transaction of $293,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $793,398.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Lawrence sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,251,177. 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 105,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,736,000 after buying an additional 30,622 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,360,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,320,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $477,000. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

