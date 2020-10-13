FY2020 EPS Estimates for Endo International PLC Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Endo International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst D. Amsellem now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Endo International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Endo International alerts:

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.30. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 91.41% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $687.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $637.99 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ENDP. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Endo International in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

NASDAQ:ENDP opened at $4.47 on Monday. Endo International has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in Endo International in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Endo International during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its stake in Endo International by 20.4% during the second quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 20,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Endo International in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Endo International during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. 80.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Endo International

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.