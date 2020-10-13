FY2021 Earnings Estimate for JSR Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:JSCPY)

JSR Co. (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JSR in a report issued on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JSR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on JSR in a report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

JSCPY opened at $23.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.96 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.70. JSR has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $23.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

About JSR

JSR Corporation engages in the elastomers, plastics, digital solutions, and life sciences business in Japan and internationally. The company's Elastomers Business segment offers general purpose synthetic rubbers, including emulsion polymerization styrene-butadiene (SB), solution polymerization SB, styrene, polybutadiene and isoprene rubbers, etc.; special-purpose synthetic rubbers, such as nitrile, butyl, ethylene propylene, NV and NE polymer blend rubbers, etc.; and thermoplastic elastomers comprising butadiene type TPE, hydrogenated polymer, styrene-butadiene type TPE, styrene-isoprene type TPE, olefin type TPE, etc.

