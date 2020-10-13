FY2021 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:ET)

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Piper Sandler reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.60 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

ET has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Energy Transfer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

NYSE:ET opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Energy Transfer has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 2.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 96.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 161,580,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,150,451,000 after purchasing an additional 79,270,161 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,620,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $182,417,000 after purchasing an additional 411,201 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,118,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,862,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,618,000 after buying an additional 107,596 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,680,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,931,000 after buying an additional 438,740 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.83% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

