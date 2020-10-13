FY2021 EPS Estimates for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Raised by Analyst

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) – Investment analysts at G.Research lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RPM International in a report released on Thursday, October 8th. G.Research analyst R. Morbelli now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $3.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.30. G.Research also issued estimates for RPM International’s FY2022 earnings at $4.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get RPM International alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of RPM International from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $93.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.90.

Shares of RPM stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.50. RPM International has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $90.84. The company has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 12th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.23. RPM International had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of RPM International by 52.7% in the first quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,306 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new position in shares of RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $450,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RPM International by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 6,125 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total transaction of $536,785.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,043,906.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 39,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $3,302,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,569,212.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.91%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.