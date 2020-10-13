GameStop (NYSE:GME) Stock Rating Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GameStop (NYSE:GME) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GME. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of GameStop from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of GameStop from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on GameStop from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded GameStop from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on GameStop from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.28.

Shares of NYSE:GME opened at $11.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $768.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.08. GameStop has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.27). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $942.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that GameStop will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GME. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in GameStop during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in GameStop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in GameStop by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

