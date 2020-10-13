Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) and GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) Head-To-Head Review

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) and Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for GENFIT S A/ADR and Gamida Cell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENFIT S A/ADR 3 3 4 0 2.10 Gamida Cell 0 0 6 0 3.00

GENFIT S A/ADR presently has a consensus target price of $11.60, suggesting a potential upside of 160.67%. Gamida Cell has a consensus target price of $16.40, suggesting a potential upside of 222.83%. Given Gamida Cell’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Gamida Cell is more favorable than GENFIT S A/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

GENFIT S A/ADR has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamida Cell has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.0% of GENFIT S A/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.2% of Gamida Cell shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and Gamida Cell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENFIT S A/ADR N/A N/A N/A Gamida Cell N/A -109.47% -63.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GENFIT S A/ADR and Gamida Cell’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GENFIT S A/ADR $45.88 million 3.67 -$72.96 million ($1.97) -2.26 Gamida Cell N/A N/A -$34.35 million ($1.69) -3.01

Gamida Cell has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GENFIT S A/ADR. Gamida Cell is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GENFIT S A/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Gamida Cell beats GENFIT S A/ADR on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GENFIT S A/ADR

Genfit SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutic and diagnostic solutions for metabolic, inflammatory, and autoimmune or fibrotic diseases affecting primarily the liver and gastro-enterology. The company's lead products include Elafibranor, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as in Phase 2 study in patients with primary biliary cholangitis; and Nitazoxanide that is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept clinical trial for the treatment of NASH-induced significant or severe fibrosis. It is also developing in-vitro diagnostic test for the identification of patients with NASH; and TGFTX1 preclinical program for treating psoriasis or respiratory conditions, such as neutrophilic asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and the asthma-COPD overlap syndrome. Genfit SA was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Loos, France.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies to cure cancer, and rare and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is NiCord, a nicotinamide (NAM)-expanded cord blood cell therapy that is in Phase III studies in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II studies in patients with severe aplastic anemia. It is also developing NAM-NK, an innate immunotherapy, which is in Phase I studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

