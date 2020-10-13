Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Gecina SA (OTCMKTS:GECFF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Gecina in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. HSBC upgraded Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gecina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th.

Shares of GECFF opened at $138.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.74. Gecina has a twelve month low of $101.68 and a twelve month high of $192.83.

About Gecina

Gecina owns, manages and develops property holdings worth 19.8 billion euros at end-June 2018, with nearly 93% located in the Paris Region. The Group is building its business around France's leading office portfolio and a diversification division with residential assets and student residences. Gecina has put sustainable innovation at the heart of its strategy to create value, anticipate its customers' expectations and invest while respecting the environment, thanks to the dedication and expertise of its staff.

