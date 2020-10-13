Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) PT Raised to $25.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Shares of GIL traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.64. 3,863 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,431. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $35.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.72.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.78). Gildan Activewear had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,423 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 25,504 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 9.3% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 3,789 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 116.2% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 89.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,462,702 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after acquiring an additional 690,178 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in Gildan Activewear by 149.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 99,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 59,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil, Alstyle, and Gold Toe brands.

