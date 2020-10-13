Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Morgan Stanley

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GBT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BofA Securities started coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

Shares of NASDAQ GBT traded down $3.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.53. 870,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,488. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.20.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $31.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric Fink sold 4,532 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $271,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GBT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $136,000.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

