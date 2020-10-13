Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $56.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Globus Medical’s segmental sales, although dismal in the second quarter of 2020, the company has seen visible trend improvement through the quarter and continuing into July. The improvement in the company’s U.S. revenues led by the U.S. spine business looks encouraging. Continued momentum of robotic technology and strong uptake of the company’s HEDRON line of 3D printed inner body spacers buoy optimism. Globus Medical launched several products in its spine portfolio, which instills investors’ confidence in the stock. Globus Medical’s results in the second quarter were better-than-expected despite pandemic-led business disruptions. Over the past three months, shares of Globus Medical have outperformed its sector. Yet, margin contractions are worrying. Stiff competition and foreign-exchange impacts are other worries.”

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GMED. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Globus Medical from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northland Securities raised shares of Globus Medical from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.86.

NYSE:GMED opened at $55.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.82. Globus Medical has a twelve month low of $33.41 and a twelve month high of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical device company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.18. Globus Medical had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $148.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.77 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Andrew Douglas acquired 615 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $33,136.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,029.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Tobin sold 5,600 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $318,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of implants that heal patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that can be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

