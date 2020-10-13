GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GNNDY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY remained flat at $$227.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.86. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $119.18 and a 52-week high of $232.88. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

