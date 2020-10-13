GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GN Store Nord A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS GNNDY remained flat at $$227.74 during trading on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.16 and a 200 day moving average of $172.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.54. GN Store Nord A/S has a 1 year low of $119.18 and a 1 year high of $232.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

