Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives $13.14 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.14.

GFI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Gold Fields from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.50 price target on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.30 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 36.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.88. Gold Fields has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $14.90.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a $0.0929 dividend. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

