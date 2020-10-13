Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) Position Raised by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned approximately 0.91% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $6,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIGB. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 856.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 164,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,067,000 after purchasing an additional 26,445 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 192,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 28,484 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 176.8% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after buying an additional 29,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 65.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:GIGB traded up $0.24 on Tuesday, hitting $55.52. 31,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,403. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.65 and a 1 year high of $56.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.51.

