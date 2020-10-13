Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €12.70 Price Target for Iberdrola (BME:IBE)

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €12.70 ($14.94) target price from analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.50 ($12.35) target price on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on shares of Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of Iberdrola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.30 ($13.29) target price on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €10.88 ($12.81).

Iberdrola has a 1-year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1-year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

