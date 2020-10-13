Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 82.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,068 shares during the period. CX Institutional owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF worth $3,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 64,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,013,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 529.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 59,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 49,970 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 8,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GBIL stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.12. 280,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,053. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $100.12 and a 12 month high of $100.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.49.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.