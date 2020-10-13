GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Hits New 12-Month High at $7.23

GoPro Inc (NASDAQ:GPRO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.23 and last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 24035 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.80.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoPro from $2.50 to $3.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub raised GoPro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GoPro in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.76.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.89 and a beta of 1.16.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.03 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 38.72% and a negative net margin of 10.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that GoPro Inc will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GoPro by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in GoPro by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 45.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO)

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers HERO7, a cloud-connected line of camera; Fusion, a waterproof spherical camera; GoPro Plus, a cloud-based storage solution that enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content; Quik, a mobile editing app, as well as desktop app for editing options for power users; GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to preview and play back photos and videos, control GoPro cameras, and share content; and Karma Grip, a handheld or body-mountable camera stabilizer that capture zero-shake smooth video.

