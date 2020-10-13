Graham Holdings Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.45 (NYSE:GHC)

Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.45 per share on Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

Graham has raised its dividend payment by 14.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

GHC opened at $415.60 on Tuesday. Graham has a 1 year low of $267.89 and a 1 year high of $657.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Graham (NYSE:GHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $652.87 million for the quarter. Graham had a return on equity of 4.82% and a net margin of 6.05%.

In related news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.73, for a total transaction of $456,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,146.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials, as well as data science education, and training and healthcare simulation services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to Purdue University Global.

