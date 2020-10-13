Greif (NYSE:GEF) Raised to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have $49.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $38.00.

GEF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Greif from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised Greif from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded Greif from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.14.

GEF opened at $43.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $50.37.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Greif had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 2.82%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greif will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In related news, SVP Ole G. Rosgaard purchased 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.97 per share, for a total transaction of $249,547.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,097.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Greif by 1.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 7.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 11.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Greif by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

