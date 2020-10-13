Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Grupo Televisa, S.A, is the largest media company in the Spanish-speaking world, and a major player in the international entertainment business. They have interests in Television production, broadcasting, international distribution of television programming, direct-to-home satellite services, publishing, music recording, radio production and broadcasting, cable television, professional sports and show business promotions, paging services, feature film production and distribution and dubbing. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. TheStreet cut Grupo Televisa SAB from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $7.17 on Friday. Grupo Televisa SAB has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -16.67 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Grupo Televisa SAB during the second quarter worth $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

