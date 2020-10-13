GXChain Achieves Market Cap of $30.81 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 13th. GXChain has a total market cap of $30.81 million and approximately $13.80 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GXChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.44 or 0.00003855 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000021 BTC.

8X8 PROTOCOL (EXE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000534 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000164 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000914 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About GXChain

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,656,631 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en.

Buying and Selling GXChain

GXChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

