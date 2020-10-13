H.B. Fuller to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:FUL)

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1625 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

H.B. Fuller has increased its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years. H.B. Fuller has a payout ratio of 25.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect H.B. Fuller to earn $3.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.56. H.B. Fuller has a 12 month low of $23.68 and a 12 month high of $52.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $691.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on FUL. TheStreet upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $30.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

In other news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.31, for a total transaction of $317,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,376.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 7,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $343,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

