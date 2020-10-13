Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.34

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.34 and last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 20708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.27.

HBI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. BofA Securities raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.33.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $205,857.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 669,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,430 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,091 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 17,695 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (NYSE:HBI)

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

